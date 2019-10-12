After Intel of Possible Terror Strike, Punjab Police Conducts 3-day-long Search Operation

Punjab police launched a three-day-long cordon and search operation in the districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur after receiving intelligence of a possible terror strike.

A meeting in which of officials of the air force, military intelligence, BSF and NIA, chaired by chief of Punjab police Dinkar Gupta, shared intel on any possible terror threat, the decision to begin the operation was taken.

As many as 5,000 police personnel under additional director of police (law and order) Ishwar Singh, ADGP (special operations group and commandos) Rakesh Chandra are participating in the operation.

The search operations comes after security forces confirmed that about 80 kgs of weapons in eight sorties were airdropped across the border into the state by Khalistani terror groups based in Pakistan.

Gupta was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that the operation was taking place not because of a certain terror threat, but only to reassure the people that there was nothing to worry about.

District administrations, meanwhile, also asked all hospitals in the Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Batala districts, all of which share the border with Pakistan, to reserve eight beds in case of emergency.

Punjab police had strengthened security after the Intelligence Bureau last month alerted the bordering districts to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who might sneak into the state.

