After Israel's Failed Moon Mission, Cautious ISRO Postpones Chandrayaan Launch to July
The launch of India's Moon mission was scheduled in April but it was postponed after Israel's Beresheet spacecraft crashed during moon landing early this month.
Representational picture of ISRO scientists and engineers. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Wary of failure after Israel's unsuccessful attempt to land on Moon, Chandrayaan-2 has been further postponed to July, an ISRO official said.
