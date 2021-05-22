After Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh Replaces Modi’s Photo on Vaccine Certificates With its Own CM

Two days after Jharkhand replaced the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with that of its Chief Minister Hemant Soren on the Covid-19 vaccine certificates, Chhattisgarh followed suit.

The Congress-ruled state on Friday started rolling out its own certificate with state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s photograph for vaccination of the 18-44 age group, Times of India reported.

“I don’t think there should be any issue on that. When Government of India was providing the money and they had the Prime Minister’s photograph. If the state government is doing something, then we will use the chief minister’s photograph instead. When the Centre has left it on the states to bear the financial burden and the state governments are procuring their own vaccines, why should they not issue their own vaccine certificates? Why should the vaccine certificates carry the photo of PM Narendra Modi?” Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo was quoted as saying by TOI.

On Wednesday, the Jharkhand government issued new vaccine cards with CM Soren’s photo on them.

The move comes weeks after the war of words between the Centre and some states over Modi’s photograph being used on the vaccination certificate issued by the CoWin app.

On May 13, Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik had urged had urged the Centre to let Maharashtra design its own app for vaccine registration, saying the state will not remove PM Modi’s photo from the certificates. Malik said that glitches in the CoWIN portal, designed by the central government, are making it difficult for people to register themselves and book a slot for the vaccine

