After Jharkhand, UP Judge Meets Road Accident; Claims Conspiracy to Kill Him

After the startling death of a district court judge in Jharkhand, now a judge in Uttar Pradesh has met with a road accident, and he claims that the road rage was a clear attempt to murder him. Mohd. Ahmed Khan, who is an Additional District Judge (special judge POCSO Act) in Fatehpur District and Sessions Court, was coming back from Prayagraj when his vehicle was rammed by an Innova car. His security officer was injured in the alleged attack.

The incident took place in Kokhraj area of Kaushambi district. Khan lodged an FIR at the Kokhraj police station, complaining that the driver of the Innova deliberately hit the side of his car where he was sitting. Police have arrested the driver and also confiscated the car involved in the incident.

The judge in his police complaint recalled that he had dismissed the bail petition of an accused in December 2020 in Bareilly during which he was threatened with his life. Khan highlighted that the accused is also a resident of Kaushambi district where the alleged attack took place.

Khan said that he had gone to Prayagraj for some court-related work and the accident took place in Kokhraj when he was returning to Fatehpur. He said the way the entire incident played out is definitely a conspiracy to kill him. He was earlier an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Allahabad district court.

The incident has come at a time when the Supreme Court is alarmed by the alleged murder of the district court judge in Jharkhand. Additional District Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand, was on a morning walk on Wednesday when he was hit by an auto rickshaw from behind. While the case was believed to be a hit and run initially, the emergence of a security footage has now led the police to believe it was a pre-planned murder.

The CCTV clip shows the auto rickshaw taking a turn as if the driver is aiming for the judge, and then scoots off after hitting him. The judge later died in the hospital. The Supreme Court took cognizance of the Jharkhand judge’s death saying, “We are aware of the case and we will take care.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here