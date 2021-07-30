After Jharkhand, UP Judge's Car Hit 'Multiple Times' by Innova; Gunner Injured, Car Badly Damaged

Mohd Ahmad Khan, the Fatehpur Additional District and Sessions Judge (Special Judge POCSO Act), was narrowly saved in a road accident. The incident took place on Thursday when an ‘Innova’ hit Khan’s car near Chakwan village in Kaushambi’s Kokhraj area. His gunner was injured in the incident and ADJ’s car was badly damaged.

According to information, Khan has given a complaint of attempt to murder at Kokhraj police station. The ADJ has said that it someone tried to kill him and wanted to make it look like a road accident. He added that the side where he was sitting, was hit several times by the Innova car.

In his police complaint, Khan has also mentioned that he had received death threats in Bareilly in December 2020 while rejecting the bail of a youth. That young man is a resident of Kaushambi.

Meanwhile, police have recovered Innova and arrested the driver. The driver of the car is being questioned. ADJ Mohd Ahmad Khan had come to Prayagraj on Thursday for some work. He was returning to Fatehpur by car when this incident happened in Kokhraj. The ADJ has called it a conspiracy.

Khan was ACJM in Allahabad District Court a few years ago. The family members of the ADJ are upset due to this incident. The Kokhraj police is investigating the matter and Inspector Kokhraj Gyan Singh Yadav has said that investigation is being done by registering a case in this regard.

Earlier, on Thursday additional sessions and district judge Uttam Anand was out for his daily morning jog when a three-wheeler hit him in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. An SIT was set up after CCTV footage emerged in which the three-wheeler was seen suddenly swerving to the extreme left of the road and hitting the judge before fleeing the spot. Judge Anand was rushed to the city’s medical college by passers-by but doctors said he was dead by the time he was brought.

His family reported him missing when he did not return at 7 am. The police finally tracked him down to the hospital and established him as the man who had died in a road accident.

The police say the CCTV footage makes it clear the tempo hit him deliberately. Investigations have revealed the vehicle was stolen just a few hours before the judge was hit. In the latest development, the autorickshaw driver along with his two associates has been arrested by the police.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday asked the top court to take suo motu notice of the killing, adding that CCTV footage of the area should be taken on record. “It’s an attack on the independence of the judiciary and looks like a premeditated attack on the judge,” it added.

