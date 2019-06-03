English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After KCR's Announcement, Telangana Releases Additional Rs 6,900 Crore For Rythu Bandhu Scheme
As a result of this, the farmers will get an enhanced amount of Rs 5,000 per acre each for Rabi and Kharif crops as against Rs 4,000 as was the norm earlier.
File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (News18)
Hyderabad: In a major boost to farmers in Telangana, the state government on Monday issued orders releasing Rs 6,900 crore under Rythu Bandhu scheme. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced the decision to release the funds during his speech a day before on the occasion of Telangana formation day.
As a result of this, the farmers will get an enhanced amount of Rs 5,000 per acre each for Rabi and Kharif crops as against Rs 4,000 as was the norm earlier. The government has offered administrative sanctions in this regard as it already allocated Rs 12,000 crore for the Rythu Bandhu scheme.
The state officials were asked to ensure that the amounts are deposited into the farmers’ accounts.
As per guidelines issued by the agriculture ministry, Rythu Bandhu funds will be audited under e-Kuber. Also, the government directed the collectors concerned to form committees to attend complaints at mandal, division and district level.
The government has so far distributed passbooks to 58.33 lakh farmers having 1.43 cr cultivable lands in the state. It is estimated that during rainy season, the farmers take up farm activity in about 1.08 cr acres and in 31.92 lakh acres during Yasangi respectively.
During 2018-19, the government disbursed Rs 5,260.94 cr to Rs 51.50 lakh farmers and Rs 5,244.26 cr to 49.03 lakh farmers.
Agriculture principal secretary Partha Sarathi released the guidelines for the scheme.
