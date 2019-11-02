After Kejriwal Assures No Increase in Cab Fares, Ola Waives off Peak Pricing During Odd-Even Scheme

New Delhi: Ride-hailing major Ola on Saturday announced that there will be no peak pricing on rides during the period of the Odd-Even scheme in New Delhi between November 4-15.

The move comes a day after the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that there will be no surge in the pricing of taxis while the scheme is in place and the auto rickshaws will go by the meter prices,.

Ola said that it will also work closely with its driver-partners to ensure maximum availability of vehicles during peak hours as well as during the staggered timings identified by the government to serve additional demand on the platform.

"As an organization that is committed to building for the future, Ola extends its support to the Delhi Government's initiative to curb pollution. The implementation of the Odd-Even Scheme offers an opportunity to further unlock the potential of shared mobility," Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ola said in a statement.

"We are ensuring that all our services across cabs, autos, bikes and shared cabs, will be available to serve citizens," he added.

According to the company, hundreds of thousands of driver-partners logging on to the Ola platform during peak hours will help ensure the successful implementation of the Odd-Even Scheme by the government, by reducing the number of unshared vehicles from the roads of the National Capital.

