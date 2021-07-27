After Kerala, Northeast Witnesses Spurt in Weekly Covid Cases, 4 of 7 States Record Spike

Apart from Kerala, the Northeast is another region that is displaying a surge in Covid-19. A weekly data on fresh Covid-19 infections has revealed that 4 out of the seven states in the Northeast have recorded a spike in Covid cases.

The northeast besides Assam logged a 16.2% increase in Covid cases last week, TOI reported. As per data, the state recorded over 1.1 lakh fresh cases last week between July 19 to 25 with Mizoram registering a sharp 56 percent spurt in cases.

Meanwhile, cases of Covid-19 infection continued to surge rapidly in Kerala, with daily cases touching a 51-day high of 18,531 on Saturday.

The southern state and the northeast region are among the only places currently recording a spike in Covid numbers amid plateauing of cases in other regions of India. Maharashtra which remained a Covid hub for the longest period has been currently observing a dip in cases by nearly 9.9%. The state logged 6,269 fresh infections on Saturday, down from 8,159 three days ago.

On Monday, the country reported a higher count of new cases than on the same day in the past two weeks. The country reported 30,619 fresh cases and 411 deaths.

