After Killing Officer’s Wife, Major Handa Called Woman He Befriended Through Dating Site: Police

Major Nikhil Handa, arrested for allegedly killing a fellow Army officer's wife, had befriended another woman, whom he had called after committing the crime, through dating site QuackQuack.in, a senior police officer said on Thursday.The 40-year-old Army Major, who was arrested from Meerut on Sunday for allegedly killing Major Amit Dwivedi's wife Shailza Dwivedi (35), not only had several fake Facebook accounts, but also used to befriend women on dating sites through fake profiles.He had befriended a woman, a resident of Patel Nagar, through dating site QuackQuack.in around a couple of years ago. The woman, who had come out of a bad marriage, had become a close confidante of Major Handa, the officer, who is privy to the probe, said.The woman was aware that Major Handa was married and also knew about Dwivedi, though she had not met her. The woman was questioned by the police since she was the first person Major Handa had called after allegedly killing Dwivedi.Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said the woman told them the accused expressed his anger after killing Dwivedi, whereas she did not say much, and also did not believe that he had killed someone.Meanwhile, the police said the accused had been misleading them even as he was being taken to Meerut today to ascertain the places he had visited after committing the crime.The victim's body was found with its throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area on Saturday.The accused had allegedly run his car over her face and body in order to make the incident appear as an accident.Earlier, the woman was dropped at the Army Base Hospital here in her husband's official vehicle by a driver on Saturday.When the driver came back to pick her up, he could not find her and was told that she had not attended her scheduled physiotherapy session.