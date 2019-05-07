English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Killing ‘Police Informers’, Naxal Jan Adalat Orders 31 Families to Vacate Village in Chhattisgarh
On Monday, Maharashtra police said that Naxals have killed 522 people in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district after falsely accusing them of being informers.
Representative Image.
Terror unleashed by Naxals is increasing as in recent developments, the extremists are targeting villagers on suspicion of aiding security personnel as informers.
Since the murder of Bheema Mandavi, the BJP MLA from Dantewada seat, and four personnel of his security staff in Bastar in April, Naxals have made their presence felt stronger.
In the naxal-infected villages of Chhattisgarh’s Beejapur, Sukma and Narayanpur districts, a Jan Adalat called by Naxalites gave the order of killing four villagers in Beejapur and Sukma while five were killed in Narayanpur on suspicion of being police informers.
According to police sources, in Gudam village under Kistaram police station in Sukma district, Naxalites dragged one Podiyam Munna and Lake Lachchhoo out of their house and beat them up. Later, both of them were dragged to the jungle by Naxalites and killed.
Salabh Singh, SP of Sukma, said that two bodies were recovered by the police officials and the matter is being investigated.
In another incident in Beejapur district’s Itampar and Biryabhoomi villages, falling under Bharavgarh police station, Naxals targeted two villagers. Those killed include a relative of an assistant inspector.
As a result, the Naxals have succeeded in installing fear in the minds of locals who are not even able to muster courage to report the incidents to the police.
SP of Beejapur, Govardhan Thakur said that no villager has reported the two deaths to the police.
Sources says that Naxalites are targeting people on the suspicion of being police informers. On the basis of their assessment, Maoists have also asked 31 families of 8 villages to leave as they suspect them of passing information to the police.
A Jan Adalat which was held in the region ordered beating of few individuals called Lakhma and Parsa. Soon after the adalat was held, the Naxals reached Tahakadod and killed another two youths-Padu and Mallu, on the pretext of being informers. As expected, the incident left villagers traumatized.
New entrants in Naxal Cadre
Naxalites have recruited new cadre. It is learnt that large number of Naxalites are now working in the Abujhmad hills who have come from other states. They have reportedly asked villagers in Metanar, Tudko and Garpa to leave their villages.
Reacting to this, the local administration has done temporary arrangements for the victims of Abujhmad. Villagers have said that Sannu of Tahkadoda village was preparing to surrender before the police and when Naxalites came to know about it, they took him to the jungle but luckily, he managed to escape from their clutches.
In Bastar, 459 people have been killed in last 10 years which is more than the people killed in Jammu & Kashmir in the same period due to terror related incidents.
Civilians killed in Maoist attacks in Bastar in last 10 years:
2009 - 76
2010 - 78
2011 - 37
2012 - 32
2013 - 55
2014 - 25
2015 - 33
2016 - 36
2017 - 32
2018 - 59
2019 - 6
It should be also noted that non-naxal incidents have claimed 15 times more lives than acts of terror by the extremists.
According to the available data, depression, heart attack, suicide, malaria and dengue have killed 15 times more CRPF personnel than by Maoist attacks.
Between January 1, 2016 to July 30, 2018, 1,294 CRPF personnel have been killed due to depression, heart attack, suicide, malaria or dengue while during the same period, only 85 para-military personnel were killed in Naxal attacks.
Number of CRPF personnel who died due to non-Naxal attacks till July 30, 2018, are
2016 - 476 soldiers.
2017 - 635.
2018 -30.
Reason of their deaths:
It is to be noted that in 2016, 92 CRPF personnel were killed due to heart attacks, five due to malaria and dengue, 26 committed suicide due to depression and 353 died due to other reasons.
In 2017, heart attacks claimed 156 CRPF personnel, malaria and dengue killed 38 and while 435 people were killed due to depression driven suicide and other reasons.
Till July 30, 2018, 39 people were killed due to heart attacks while one lost his life due to malaria or dengue. 19 people committed suicide due to depression and 124 died due to other reasons.
Defence personnel killed in Naxal attack:
2016 - 31
2017 - 40
2018 - 14
CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh:
2016 - 18
2017 - 39
2018 -11
Meanwhile, the total Central Government assistance to seven most Naxalism-affected states between 2017 and 2019 was ₹775 crore. Out of that, Chhattisgarh has been given ₹200 crore.
The districts of Bastar, Beejapur, Dantewada, Kanker, Kondaganw, Narayanpur, Rajnadganw and Sukma have been the most affected by the menace of Naxalism.
