Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

After Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Son-in-Law of Minister in Yogi's Cabinet Booked for Conspiring to Kill Unnao Rape Victim

Arun Singh, the son-in-law of BJP MLA and MoS for Agriculture Ranvendra Singh in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, has also been named in the FIR filed by the CBI.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 31, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Son-in-Law of Minister in Yogi's Cabinet Booked for Conspiring to Kill Unnao Rape Victim
Image for representation.
Loading...

Lucknow: After BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is accused of raping the Unnao woman, was booked for conspiring to kill the victim and her family in an accident, the name of Arun Singh, who is the son-in-law of MoS for Agriculture in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet, Ranvendra Singh, has been featured in an FIR.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against 25 people in connection with the accident that took place in Raebareli killing the victim’s two aunts and critically injuring her and her lawyer.

Arun Singh’s father-in-law is the MLA from Fatehpur, the same place from where the truck which had caused the accident was also registered. The owner of the truck also hails from Fatehpur.

After being booked for being party to the plot of killing the victim, Arun Singh told CNN-News18, “I am innocent. It is a political conspiracy. Let CBI and police do the investigation. I don’t know anything about the owner of the truck and I have never met or seen the Unnao victim.”

The FIR features the names of Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Manoj Singh Sengar’s numerous aides. These include Komal Singh, who is Manoj’s friend and Naveen Singh, who is considered to be a close aide of the MLA. Gyanendra Singh, a journalist very close to MLA Sengar has also been booked. Sengar’s lawyer Awadhesh Singh has also been named. Haripal and Rinku Singh, the husband and son of Shashi Singh, who was accomplice in the rape, have been booked as well.

After much embarrassment and pressure, the Yogi Adityanath government recommended a CBI enquiry into the matter, which got the centre’s nod on Tuesday. The victim’s family had also earlier demanded the Bureau’s investigation.

A team of 12 officers from CBI reached the accident spot in Raebareli on Wednesday for investigation in the case.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram