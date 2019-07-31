Lucknow: After BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is accused of raping the Unnao woman, was booked for conspiring to kill the victim and her family in an accident, the name of Arun Singh, who is the son-in-law of MoS for Agriculture in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet, Ranvendra Singh, has been featured in an FIR.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against 25 people in connection with the accident that took place in Raebareli killing the victim’s two aunts and critically injuring her and her lawyer.

Arun Singh’s father-in-law is the MLA from Fatehpur, the same place from where the truck which had caused the accident was also registered. The owner of the truck also hails from Fatehpur.

After being booked for being party to the plot of killing the victim, Arun Singh told CNN-News18, “I am innocent. It is a political conspiracy. Let CBI and police do the investigation. I don’t know anything about the owner of the truck and I have never met or seen the Unnao victim.”

The FIR features the names of Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Manoj Singh Sengar’s numerous aides. These include Komal Singh, who is Manoj’s friend and Naveen Singh, who is considered to be a close aide of the MLA. Gyanendra Singh, a journalist very close to MLA Sengar has also been booked. Sengar’s lawyer Awadhesh Singh has also been named. Haripal and Rinku Singh, the husband and son of Shashi Singh, who was accomplice in the rape, have been booked as well.

After much embarrassment and pressure, the Yogi Adityanath government recommended a CBI enquiry into the matter, which got the centre’s nod on Tuesday. The victim’s family had also earlier demanded the Bureau’s investigation.

A team of 12 officers from CBI reached the accident spot in Raebareli on Wednesday for investigation in the case.