After Kumaraswamy's Appeal, Nitin Gadkari to Call Meeting of Karnataka, TN CMs on Mekedatu Project

After Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, during a meeting with Water resources Minister, raised the issue of Tamil Nadu objecting to Mekedatu project, Nitin Gadkari has called a meeting of chief ministers of both the states to discuss the proposed venture.The proposed dam project in Mekedatu in Karnataka is being opposed by Tamil Nadu which argues that it will affect its farmers."In the meeting, Gadkari said he was convinced that the Mekedatu project will benefit Tamil Nadu. The minister also assured that he will direct his officials to fix a meeting of chief ministers of the two states at the earliest," said an official spokesperson of the Karnataka government.The Mahadayi water dispute between Karnataka and Goa was also discussed in the meeting, but the Union minister said the matter is in court.Gadkari has said he will call the meeting of chief ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to discuss the implementation of the project, according to an official statement issued by the Karnataka government.On the Mahadayi issue, the Goa government has approached the Supreme Court and Kumaraswamy said this has obstructed his state from using its share of water. Hence, the chief minister appealed to Gadkari to discuss the issue with Goa and resolve it, the statement said.Tamil Nadu has been protesting the project after the Centre recently asked the Karnataka government to prepare a detailed project report for the Mekedatu dam.The AIADMK and the DMK are agitating in both Houses of Parliament pressing for scrapping of the proposed dam project.The Tamil Nadu government has also appealed in the Supreme Court on the matter.