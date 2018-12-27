English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Kumaraswamy's Appeal, Nitin Gadkari to Call Meeting of Karnataka, TN CMs on Mekedatu Project
The proposed dam project in Mekedatu in Karnataka is being opposed by Tamil Nadu which argues that it will affect its farmers.
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
Bengaluru: After Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, during a meeting with Water resources Minister, raised the issue of Tamil Nadu objecting to Mekedatu project, Nitin Gadkari has called a meeting of chief ministers of both the states to discuss the proposed venture.
The proposed dam project in Mekedatu in Karnataka is being opposed by Tamil Nadu which argues that it will affect its farmers.
"In the meeting, Gadkari said he was convinced that the Mekedatu project will benefit Tamil Nadu. The minister also assured that he will direct his officials to fix a meeting of chief ministers of the two states at the earliest," said an official spokesperson of the Karnataka government.
The Mahadayi water dispute between Karnataka and Goa was also discussed in the meeting, but the Union minister said the matter is in court.
Gadkari has said he will call the meeting of chief ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to discuss the implementation of the project, according to an official statement issued by the Karnataka government.
On the Mahadayi issue, the Goa government has approached the Supreme Court and Kumaraswamy said this has obstructed his state from using its share of water. Hence, the chief minister appealed to Gadkari to discuss the issue with Goa and resolve it, the statement said.
Tamil Nadu has been protesting the project after the Centre recently asked the Karnataka government to prepare a detailed project report for the Mekedatu dam.
The AIADMK and the DMK are agitating in both Houses of Parliament pressing for scrapping of the proposed dam project.
The Tamil Nadu government has also appealed in the Supreme Court on the matter.
(With agency inputs)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The proposed dam project in Mekedatu in Karnataka is being opposed by Tamil Nadu which argues that it will affect its farmers.
"In the meeting, Gadkari said he was convinced that the Mekedatu project will benefit Tamil Nadu. The minister also assured that he will direct his officials to fix a meeting of chief ministers of the two states at the earliest," said an official spokesperson of the Karnataka government.
The Mahadayi water dispute between Karnataka and Goa was also discussed in the meeting, but the Union minister said the matter is in court.
Gadkari has said he will call the meeting of chief ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to discuss the implementation of the project, according to an official statement issued by the Karnataka government.
On the Mahadayi issue, the Goa government has approached the Supreme Court and Kumaraswamy said this has obstructed his state from using its share of water. Hence, the chief minister appealed to Gadkari to discuss the issue with Goa and resolve it, the statement said.
Tamil Nadu has been protesting the project after the Centre recently asked the Karnataka government to prepare a detailed project report for the Mekedatu dam.
The AIADMK and the DMK are agitating in both Houses of Parliament pressing for scrapping of the proposed dam project.
The Tamil Nadu government has also appealed in the Supreme Court on the matter.
(With agency inputs)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results