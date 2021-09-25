After 'Land Jihad' Charge by BJP Leader, Uttarakhand Govt Wants Strict Action in 'Such Areas': Report

Less than a month after Uttarakhand BJP leader Ajendra Ajay wrote to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, objecting to the purchase of land in the hills and setting up places of worship by “members of a certain community”, terming it “land jihad”, the state government in an official communication, said it had come to its notice that “rapid population growth in some areas of the state had led to a demographic shift, whose ill-effects had started showing in the form of migration of people of certain communities”.

According to a report by Times of India, the official release stated, “There is a possibility of communal atmosphere getting vitiated in some places. Expressing concern over the situation, the government has directed the DGP, all district magistrates and SSPs to take precautionary steps to address the problem”.

The release added, the government has called for the formation of peace committees in various areas.

“Police and district authorities have been told to mark such areas and ensure strict action is taken against anti-social elements. They have also been asked to prepare a district-wise list of people who have come from other states and have a criminal history,” it said.

Ajendra Ajay, who hit the headlines in 2018 for opposing the release of the film ‘Kedarnath’ and eventually succeeded in getting the movie banned in Uttarakhand, last month said he has taken up the matter of ‘land jihad’ with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and urged him to take action.

Along with the ‘land jihad’ issue, Ajendra Ajay also raised the matter of increased migration in the hill state and the increase in the population of the same religious community in his meeting with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami last month.

In a letter submitted to the CM, Ajendra Ajay had demanded the constitution of an expert committee to study the various aspects of ‘land jihad’ issue and prepare the draft of the new law. He has also requested the chief minister to make a concrete decision on the subject due to “spiritual and security reasons".

Ajendra Ajay further claimed that there has been an influx of people belonging to a certain religious community into the state. He claimed there have been reports that from time to time, this community “secretly" constructs its places of worship which leads to communal tension.

