After Last Week’s Violence, Uttar Pradesh Namazis Give Flowers to Cops after Friday Prayers

1-MIN READ

A priest gives flowers to UP policemen. (Pic: Special Arrangement)

Unlike last Friday, no unwanted incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh over the derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad made by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

A week after stone pelting and violence at a few places in the state, Lucknow remained peaceful after prayers on Friday, with Namazis distributing roses to policemen on duty.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, along with the local intelligence unit (LIU) and intelligence bureau (IB), were monitoring the situation and force was deployed across the state.

Wasif Hasan, Mutawallai of the famous Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, gave flowers to all policemen, including senior officials, who were deployed for Friday prayers. Many other Namazis joined him in the goodwill gesture.

“Keeping in mind the current situation, I would like to appeal to people to maintain peace at every cost. Those coming to offer Namaz should not indulge in any kind of sloganeering or should not attend any gathering. They should offer Namaz and go back to their respective houses,” Hasan said.

Earlier on Thursday, religious leaders and Imams of various mosques had also issued an appeal for maintaining peace and to not indulge in gathering or sloganeering.

The goodwill gesture. (Pic: Special Arrangement)

Speaking to the media, Prashant Kumar, UP, additional director general (ADG), law and order, said, “With the help of all religious leaders and police officials, the Friday prayers were held peacefully.”

On June 10, after the Friday prayers, there were violent demonstrations in Prayagraj, Saharanpur, and some other districts, in which 13 policemen were injured. So far, UP Police have arrested 357 miscreants involved in stone-pelting and violence.

MK Pandey, Deputy Commandant of Rapid Action Force, while briefing, asked the soldiers to be ready to deal with every challenge.

first published:June 17, 2022, 16:58 IST