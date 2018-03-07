English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Lenin and Periyar, Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in UP’s Meerut
Uttar Pradesh police swung into action and rushed a team to the spot to avoid any untoward incident. However, sources said that it is not a “fall-out of any political vendetta” but is related to local caste tension. No clashes have been reported in the area.
Statue of B R Ambedkar vandalised in UP's Meerut on Wednesday
New Delhi: After Lenin and Periyar statues, a statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalised in Meerut district’s Mawana Khurd on Wednesday morning.
Uttar Pradesh police swung into action and rushed a team to the spot to avoid any untoward incident. However, sources said that it is not a “fall-out of any political vendetta”, but related to local caste tension. No clashes have been reported in the area and the statue has been re-installed, they said.
Two days ago a finger of a BR Ambedkar statue was found broken in Aligarh, following which local residents had protested. Last year also there were reports of Ambedkar statue vandalism in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar.
Calling B R Ambedkar a "holy symbol", Dalit activist John Dayal condemned the incident. He further said BJP should expel H Raja for his ‘casteist Periyar’ post, which was put up hours before the Periyar statue was vandalised in Tamil Nadu.
“From statues to human beings, we are just a step away. And this is scary. This has to be condemned. H Raja should be arrested immediately for creating hatred among communities. It’s a criminal act, and I am surprised that BJP did not throw him out. It’s going to affect the party severly in South. Tripura governor Tathagatha Roy’s statement has only added fuel to the fire and he should not have tweeted that,” Dayal said.
Also Watch
Uttar Pradesh police swung into action and rushed a team to the spot to avoid any untoward incident. However, sources said that it is not a “fall-out of any political vendetta”, but related to local caste tension. No clashes have been reported in the area and the statue has been re-installed, they said.
Two days ago a finger of a BR Ambedkar statue was found broken in Aligarh, following which local residents had protested. Last year also there were reports of Ambedkar statue vandalism in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar.
Calling B R Ambedkar a "holy symbol", Dalit activist John Dayal condemned the incident. He further said BJP should expel H Raja for his ‘casteist Periyar’ post, which was put up hours before the Periyar statue was vandalised in Tamil Nadu.
“From statues to human beings, we are just a step away. And this is scary. This has to be condemned. H Raja should be arrested immediately for creating hatred among communities. It’s a criminal act, and I am surprised that BJP did not throw him out. It’s going to affect the party severly in South. Tripura governor Tathagatha Roy’s statement has only added fuel to the fire and he should not have tweeted that,” Dayal said.
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV
- Mahindra Thar Based Roxor Off-Road Side x Side SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- Jeetendra Booked By Shimla Police After Sexual Assault Allegations
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Her Favorite Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Looks
- Janhvi Celebrates Birthday With Sisters Sonam, Rhea, Anshula, Khushi, Shanaya And Dad Boney; See Pics