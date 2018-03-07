GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
After Lenin and Periyar, Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in UP's Meerut

Uttar Pradesh police swung into action and rushed a team to the spot to avoid any untoward incident. However, sources said that it is not a "fall-out of any political vendetta" but is related to local caste tension. No clashes have been reported in the area.

News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2018, 3:09 PM IST
After Lenin and Periyar, Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in UP’s Meerut
Statue of B R Ambedkar vandalised in UP's Meerut on Wednesday
New Delhi: After Lenin and Periyar statues, a statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalised in Meerut district’s Mawana Khurd on Wednesday morning.

Uttar Pradesh police swung into action and rushed a team to the spot to avoid any untoward incident. However, sources said that it is not a “fall-out of any political vendetta”, but related to local caste tension. No clashes have been reported in the area and the statue has been re-installed, they said.

Two days ago a finger of a BR Ambedkar statue was found broken in Aligarh, following which local residents had protested. Last year also there were reports of Ambedkar statue vandalism in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar.

Calling B R Ambedkar a "holy symbol", Dalit activist John Dayal condemned the incident. He further said BJP should expel H Raja for his ‘casteist Periyar’ post, which was put up hours before the Periyar statue was vandalised in Tamil Nadu.

“From statues to human beings, we are just a step away. And this is scary. This has to be condemned. H Raja should be arrested immediately for creating hatred among communities. It’s a criminal act, and I am surprised that BJP did not throw him out. It’s going to affect the party severly in South. Tripura governor Tathagatha Roy’s statement has only added fuel to the fire and he should not have tweeted that,” Dayal said.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
