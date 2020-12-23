After 'Love Jihad', MP Govt Now Warns Strict Action Against Land Grabbers Marrying Tribal Women

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday in a warning against 'Love Jihad' said 'stringent' action would be taken against those who plot religious conversions of tribal women in bid to usurp their land

Chouhan made the statement during a meeting with the Tribal Consultation Committee in Bhopal. The warning came a day after home minister Narottam Mishra announced that a special meeting will be held on December 26 for cabinet approval of the 'Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020', also known as the anti-love Jihad law. Chouhan had rejected the draft proposal of the bill on Tuesday and sought fresh changes.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to ensure encroachment of forest land is prevented. Offering land rights to forest dwellers who possessed forest land before December 2006 was also decided.

The committee meeting was held after eleven months due to Covid-19 restrictions. MPs and MLAs attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Affirming commitment towards tribal welfare schemes, Chouhan said Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension of Scheduled Areas) Act 1996 (PESA), implemented in states like Himachal Pradesh will be studied and similar rules will be implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

The Shivraj government also announced the decision to set up another tribal museum such as Chhindwara. The new museum will be for tribal art and culture in Shahdol division, another tribal pocket. Land at Umaria will be allotted for the purpose, said Chouhan in the meeting.

The state government also called for a health survey to check a genetic disorder of Sickle Cell Anemia amid the tribal population in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan asserted that the tribal population will have the first right on government funds and said "development of the tribal community will be ensured while incorporating their culture, beliefs and tradition.