English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Low Turnout at Previous Lectures, CVC Makes Attendance Compulsory for RBI Governor's Talk
The lecture is part of a monthly series, initiated after K V Chowdary took over as the Central Vigilance Commissioner in June, 2015.
File photo of RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Irked over low turnout, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has advised all anti-corruption officials working with banks and other organisations to attend without fail a lecture scheduled to be delivered by RBI Governor Urjit Patel on Thursday, according to a recent directive.
The lecture is part of a monthly series, initiated after K V Chowdary took over as the Central Vigilance Commissioner in June, 2015.
"Lately, it has been noticed by the Commission that despite the Commission's advisory to the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) and other senior vigilance officers to attend these lectures, a very small number of CVOs based in Delhi/NCR are attending the lectures," the probity watchdog said in a circular issued on Monday.
This has been viewed adversely by the Commission as the efforts to improve the knowledge are being wasted, it said.
"It is therefor once again advised that all the CVOs based in Delhi/NCR may attend the lectures being organised under the 'Lecture Series' invariably and without fail. In addition, they may encourage their senior vigilance officers also to attend (them)," the CVC said.
The CVC has asked Chairmen-cum-Managing Directors (CMDs), board of directors and other officers of the vigilance administration to attend the lecture.
RBI Governor Patel, who took over as the chief of the central bank two years ago, is likely to talk about key issues related to the banking and financial sector among others at the programme to be organised by the CVC at its office here, officials said.
The lecture series is attended by chief vigilance officers (CVOs) -- who act as a distant arm of the CVC to check corruption in government departments -- and other government officials.
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, former SEBI chairman M Damodaran, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey, justices Permod Kohli, B S Chauhan and GS Singhvi, Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha and former chairman of the Banks Board Bureau Vinod Rai have also delivered the lecture at the CVC office.
The lecture is part of a monthly series, initiated after K V Chowdary took over as the Central Vigilance Commissioner in June, 2015.
"Lately, it has been noticed by the Commission that despite the Commission's advisory to the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) and other senior vigilance officers to attend these lectures, a very small number of CVOs based in Delhi/NCR are attending the lectures," the probity watchdog said in a circular issued on Monday.
This has been viewed adversely by the Commission as the efforts to improve the knowledge are being wasted, it said.
"It is therefor once again advised that all the CVOs based in Delhi/NCR may attend the lectures being organised under the 'Lecture Series' invariably and without fail. In addition, they may encourage their senior vigilance officers also to attend (them)," the CVC said.
The CVC has asked Chairmen-cum-Managing Directors (CMDs), board of directors and other officers of the vigilance administration to attend the lecture.
RBI Governor Patel, who took over as the chief of the central bank two years ago, is likely to talk about key issues related to the banking and financial sector among others at the programme to be organised by the CVC at its office here, officials said.
The lecture series is attended by chief vigilance officers (CVOs) -- who act as a distant arm of the CVC to check corruption in government departments -- and other government officials.
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, former SEBI chairman M Damodaran, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey, justices Permod Kohli, B S Chauhan and GS Singhvi, Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha and former chairman of the Banks Board Bureau Vinod Rai have also delivered the lecture at the CVC office.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Plays 'Hum Honge Kamyab' on Mickey Mouse's Accordion in Germany
- India Keen to be Data Analysis Hub But Will Not Tolerate Data Misuse: Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Shraddha on Stree Being Hailed As Feminist Tale, New Film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Her Evolution As an Actor & More
- Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan's First Look as Fierce Khudabaksh Unveiled; Watch Video
- Bentley Bentayga SUV Worth Rs 4.45 Crore Goes to Roadside Garage for Repair in Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...