After Maharashtra and Delhi, Black Fungus Reported from 3 Covid-19 Patients in UP's Meerut

As Covid induced black fungus or cases of mucormycosis is reported among Covid recovered patients in Maharashtra and Delhi, three patients with the black fungus have been reported from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh. Out of three, one is from Muzaffarnagar and the other one is from Bijnor.

The three patients are being treated at a private hospital in Meerut. Dr Sandeep Garg of the private hospital has confirmed the cases and have said that the condition of both the patients is being closely monitored.

“The Covid-19 patients who are being given steroids, are diabetic or are under chemotherapy or transplant patients have been facing new challenges due to this fungus. The fungus is majorly attacking people who are low on immunity and are in a serious condition. Three patients have been diagnosed with black fungus at our hospital out of which one is diabetic, one is a transplant patient and is a normal patient. All three of them are infected with Covid for some time and have been administered steroids to strengthen their lungs,” Dr Sandeep Garg, Nephrologist and Renal Transplant Physician told News18

“As per literature the recovery rate for this fungus is around 50% and that too if it is diagnosed at an early stage,” added Dr Garg.

Expert say that the first nine days after the coronavirus infection are very important. “If there is a complaint of black fungus in the patient with the infection, then the risk of his life may increase. This fungus can damage the skin as well as the nose, lungs and brain,” Dr Suryakant, head of the respiratory department of King George Medical University, Lucknow, said.

Dr Suryakant further informed that black fungus is already present in air and land; and as soon as a person with a weak immunity comes in contact with it, then there is a greater chance of him becoming vulnerable. He adds that longer the patient stays in the hospital the greater the risk. “The fungus first enters the body through the nose and then reaches the brain with blood from the lungs. The higher the infection, the more severe the symptoms,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here