Ganesh Chaturthi: After Maharashtra Opts for Muted Celebrations, Delhi Follows Suit, Bans Public Gatherings

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its latest order dated September 7 has banned Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public and advised people to celebrate at home.

“… considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and present situation of Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations may not be allowed in public places and people may be advised to celebrate the festival in their homes only”, said the DDMA in its order.

In Delhi, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and festival-related gatherings are still prohibited. Though religious places have been allowed to reopen, no visitors are allowed.

The DDMA has issued directions to relevant authorities to ensure that no idol of Lord Ganesha is set up in tents or pandals in public places and not grant any permission for any processions, effectively banning public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi.

However, as per the latest DDMA order, though no visitors are allowed in religious places, the priest can still conduct the rituals. The same applies for Ganesh Chaturthi festival also.

The purpose of banning public celebrations, processions and gatherings on Ganesh Chaturthi is that people celebrate the festival at home to avoid large gatherings and ensure compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, said a source.

The national capital is still recovering from the devastating second wave of Covid which saw daily cases peak at 27,047 on April 30, 2021, and a staggering 448 deaths on May 3.

