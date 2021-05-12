After Maharashtra, Karnataka to Use Vaccines for 2nd Doses of 44+ Age Group; Drive for 18+ Suspended

Like Maharashtra, the Karnataka government Wednesday suspended vaccination for the age group of 18-44 starting May 14 at government centres. The existing vaccine dose supply would be utilised for administering the second dose for those above the age of 45, the government said.

“The state government on May 7 decided to utilise the complete supply of vaccines provided by the Govt. of India for vaccination of persons above 45+ years, and for vaccinating beneficiaries who were due for the second dose. Today, the state government has decided that the vaccine procured directly by the state for vaccination of persons between 18 to 44 years will be utilized for vaccination of beneficiaries who are due for a second dose. Therefore all vaccines available with the state government (ie. supplied by

GoI & procured directly by state) will be utilized for vaccination of beneficiaries due for 2nd dose," said a statement from the department of health.

Vaccination for those in the age group of 18 to 44 will be temporarily suspended including for those who have already booked appointment starting from May 14.

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta added that there was a shortage of vaccines although the city had adequate facility to store them.

The state currently has been vaccinating those above the age of 45 due for a second dose on priority. At least 30 per cent of the available vaccines were used for those in the age group of 18-44 for the first dose.

Although vaccination for this age group began on May 1 in a limited manner mostly through private hospitals, the state government widened the coverage through state-run hospitals only on Monday.

As of May 12, 85,88,870 had received their first dose of which only 22,93,210 have been administered the second dose. At least 62,95,660 await the second dose of vaccine in the state, as per the government data.

Additionally, 70,371 people in the age group of 18-44 have been vaccinated as of May 12.

‘Do not overstay’

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has urged Covid patients, who are overstaying at hospitals, to vacate the beds as it results in a shortage of beds for critical patients.

“There are 6,500 patients who have been there for one to ten days. There are 1,900 patients who have been in the hospital for 11-20 days. And 503 patients have been hospitalised for more than 20 days; 337 patients for more than 30 days," he said.

“There are 9,242 patients in total. As of April 1, there were 3,000 beds. Now, we have 12,299. The capacity is being increased as and when necessary. Those who have been there for more than 20 days, have been directed to get discharged if possible. I am receiving information that some don’t go home even if doctors advise," he added.

Walk-in enrolments in Bengaluru Covid Centres

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike has introduced walk-in enrollment at all 11 Covid Care Centres (CCC) in BBMP limits established for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The CCCs have 1,635 beds at present.

Apart from walk-in enrollment, the beds can also be booked online via the Central Hospital Bed Management System portal.

Patients who would be admitted directly through walk-in will be first evaluated at the triaging centre by the doctors available.

For more details, citizens/Covid-19 patients can contact 080-22493200/080-22493201. They can also call the CCC which operates 24 hours and has nodal officers to oversee the operations.

The BBMP has appointed 198 nodal officers for each ward in the BBMP Zone. Due to unprecedented rise in the numbers of positive cases of COVID19 patients in the city and the state, the State Government has decided to set up Ward Decentralised Triage and Emergency Response (DETER) Committee for COVID-19 management (WDC) in all 198 wards, a statement from the civic body said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here