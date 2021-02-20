After Maharashtra, Punjab Sees Sudden Spike in Daily Covid-19 Cases, 5 States Cause of Concern for Centre

Five states- Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are experiencing an upsurge in daily cases, the Centre said on Saturday adding that the surge comes after cases had begun to dip during November and December.

Only two states, Maharashtra and Kerala, account for 75.87 per cent of total number of active COVID-19 cases while 78 percent of the new deaths were reported only in 5 states, the ministry added.

"In the past week, Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases, accounting for highest number of daily new cases in the country today. In last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new case has been reported in the state," the Centre said.

Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases, accounting for the highest number of daily new cases in the country on Saturday. Covid-19 cases have increased by 37 percent in Mumbai as the state capital recorded 823 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike in infections since December.

In a statement, the ministry said in the last seven days, Chhattisgarh has also seen a rise in daily active new cases. In the last 24 hours, 259 daily new cases have been reported, it said.

Kerala continues to report a high number of daily new cases and in the past week. Chhattisgarh has also seen a rise in daily active new cases.

"Similar to Maharashtra, Punjab has also shown a sudden spike in the number of daily new cases reported in last 7 days with 383 daily new cases in last 24 hours," read the statement from the government.

The ministry said 18 states/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Telangana, Haryana, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The ministry added that a total of 1,07,15,204 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,22,313 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 63,28,479 healthcare workers (first dose), 8,47,161 healthcare workers (second dose) and 35,39,564 frontline workers (first dose).

"Adherence of Covid appropriate behavior is strongly reiterated for breaking the chain of transmission of the virus and containment of spread of the disease," the statement read.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to about 14,000 after nearly 22 days taking India's tally to 1,09,77,387, while the recoveries surged to 1,06,78,048, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. A total of 13,993 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.