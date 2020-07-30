After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till August 31 But Gives Some Relaxations

The Tamil Nadu government has announced an extension of the existing lockdown in the state till the end of August, though with certain relaxations. However, the practice of a complete lockdown on all Sundays will continue in this period.

The key relaxation announced by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami is that restaurants and tea shops, which are currently allowed to give out parcels, will now be open for dine-in services on the condition that occupancy should not cross 50% of the capacity at any point. Parcel services too can now be run till 9pm.

Grocery shops can be open for an hour more than before beginning August 1. Private companies and export units, which are currently operating at 50% workforce, can raise it up to 75%. E-commerce will be allowed in Chennai for both essential and non-essential items.

Shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools and educational institutions will remain shut across the state till end-August. Ban on public transport will continue across Tamil Nadu and e-pass will be mandatory for inter-state travel during this period.

Palaniswami said Chennai was seeing a decline in the count of coronavirus positive cases, adding that more fever clinics are being opened in other districts.

More than 1 lakh people have recovered till date. Mortality rate in the state stands at 1.6%.