After Maharashtra, TN Extends Lockdown Till July 31; Intensive Curbs in Chennai & 4 Districts Till July 5

Healthcare workers collect sample for Covid-19 test from a patient in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Schools, colleges, malls, resorts, lodges, cinema halls, and bars would continue to be shut and religious congregations and prayers in places of worship in urban regions are banned.

  • PTI Chennai
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 9:44 PM IST
Chennai and Madurai will continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5 and lockdown shall be in force till July 31 for the rest of Tamil Nadu, the government said.

Travel to tourist places like Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud for non-residents and for tourism purposes is not allowed, an official release said.

While restrictions for Chennai, Madurai and other nearby areas of these two cities would ease from July 6, in other parts of Tamil Nadu, the current relaxations and curbs shall continue be in force till July 31.

