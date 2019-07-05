After Maharashtra Minister’s Bizarre Claim, NCP Leader Asks Police to 'Arrest' Crabs for Dam Breach

Thane: A Nationalist Congress Party leader Friday handed over a few crabs to the police here after a minister claimed that the crustaceans were responsible for a dam breach in coastal Maharashtra.

NCP workers led by party general secretary Jitendra Awhad walked into the Naupada police station with crabs in hand and urged the cops to "arrest" them. Water resources minister Tanaji Sawant said Thursday that the breach in the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district, which claimed 18 lives, was caused by crabs which had hollowed out its wall.

Speaking to reporters, Awhad said the BJP-led state government was shameless, and Sawant was trying to protect the contractor who was responsible for the tragedy.

"23 people were washed away, some are still missing, but the minister claimsthat crabs had weakened the dam," he said.

In Kolhapur, the NCP's youth wing presented a memorandum to Shahupuri police station, demanding registration of a 'case' against crabs.

"If the minister think crabs caused the breach, then a case should be registered against the crabs under section 302 of IPC for murder," NCP state youth wing chief Mehboob Sheikh said.

The Tiware dam near Chiplun, 250 km from Mumbai, breached Tuesday night following torrential rain.