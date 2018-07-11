After Film Critic, Hindu Seer Swami Paripoornanda Banished From Hyderabad for Six Months

After externing film critic Mahesh Katti from Hyderabad for derogatory remarks on Lord Rama, the Hyderabad police have taken similar action against Swami Paripoornanda, by banning his entry into the city for next six months.The police served the externment order to Swami Paripoornanda under Prevention of Anti-Social and Hazardous Activities Act and escorted him out of the city.Various Hindu groups and the BJP in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have taken strong objection to the action of the police.A delegation of BJP leaders in Hyderabad met the Governor and submitted a memorandum condemning the ban on the Hindu monk from Hyderabad and demanding withdrawal of the externment order.The Hindu seer had planned a yatra to protest against Mahesh's remarks. However, police denied permission citing law and order issues. He was earlier put under house arrest.Speaking to News18, BJP MLC Ramchander Rao hit out at Telangana government saying, "The state government had no reason to extern him and take him out of Hyderabad. The action has hurt million of Hindus in the state as Swami ji is very respected. The extermination provisions are meant for anti-social elements, and using it against a swamy who is dedicated to spirituality is untenable. The police order is completely illegal and we will take legal steps to challenge it.""Clearly, the government wants to suppress the Hindu monk at the behest of MIM. The Owaisi brothers have been making provocative statements, why they have not been arrested or externed from the city? We will fight against the government for its anti-Hindu stand and appeasement politics,” Ramchander Rao added.Many BJP leaders took to social media to condemn the action.Calling it politically motivated National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao said, "The decision by Telangana government to extern Swami Paripoornananda is an insult to Hindus. The politically motivated decision is an assault on human rights of entire Hindu community."