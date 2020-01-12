Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

After Mamata Banerjee, BSP Likely to Skip Opposition Meeting on CAA over 'Differences With Congress'

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party had also skipped the December 17 meeting between President Ram Nath Kovind and opposition parties over the violence in central universities against the amended Citizenship law.

PTI

Updated:January 12, 2020, 11:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Mamata Banerjee, BSP Likely to Skip Opposition Meeting on CAA over 'Differences With Congress'
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is likely to skip a meeting of opposition parties convened on Monday to discuss the situation arising out of violence on various university campuses and protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Sources in the BSP said the party may not send a representative at the meet due to its differences with the Congress. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has already announced its decision to stay away from the meet.

On December 17 last year, when the opposition parties had approached President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention on the issue of violence in central universities against the amended Citizenship law, the BSP had not joined them.

A parliamentary delegation of the BSP, however, had met Kovind on December 18 to discuss the issue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram