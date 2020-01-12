After Mamata Banerjee, BSP Likely to Skip Opposition Meeting on CAA over 'Differences With Congress'

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is likely to skip a meeting of opposition parties convened on Monday to discuss the situation arising out of violence on various university campuses and protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Sources in the BSP said the party may not send a representative at the meet due to its differences with the Congress. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has already announced its decision to stay away from the meet.

On December 17 last year, when the opposition parties had approached President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention on the issue of violence in central universities against the amended Citizenship law, the BSP had not joined them.

A parliamentary delegation of the BSP, however, had met Kovind on December 18 to discuss the issue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.