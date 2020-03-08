After Man's Body Found with Throat Slit, Neighbour Says He Was Afraid of Sibling's Ghost
The woman asked him to sleep in her house. It was around 5am today that he went out and did not return. His body was found nearby at around 7:30am, said the Narpoli police station official.
A representative image
Thane: A 31-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit in Narpoli area of Thane district's Bhiwandi township on Saturday, police said.
Deceased Tulsiram Chavan lived alone after the death of his parents, and a sibling who came to stay here died on February 2 this year, an official said quoting the complaint filed by a woman in his neighbourhood.
"The woman has told us that Chavan informed her late Friday night that he used to feel the presence of his dead brother in the house, and that he was being attacked in his sleep," the official said.
"The woman asked him to sleep in her house. It was around 5am today that he went out and did not return. His body was found nearby at around 7:30am," added the Narpoli police station official.
A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is It At All Possible For PM Modi To Leave Social Media? | Crux+
- ICC Women T20I World Cup | What Will It Take For Indian Women To Lift The Trophy
- Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Enjoy Holi Bash, Watch Videos
- Mumbai Had 1,675 Vehicles Per Kilometre in 2018-2019, Vehicle Density Up 35 Per Cent
- YES Bank Moratorium Will Hit UPI: PhonePe, Flipkart, Swiggy, PVR and More Use YES Bank UPI