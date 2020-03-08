Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

After Man's Body Found with Throat Slit, Neighbour Says He Was Afraid of Sibling's Ghost

The woman asked him to sleep in her house. It was around 5am today that he went out and did not return. His body was found nearby at around 7:30am, said the Narpoli police station official.

PTI

Updated:March 8, 2020, 8:09 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Man's Body Found with Throat Slit, Neighbour Says He Was Afraid of Sibling's Ghost
A representative image

Thane: A 31-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit in Narpoli area of Thane district's Bhiwandi township on Saturday, police said.

Deceased Tulsiram Chavan lived alone after the death of his parents, and a sibling who came to stay here died on February 2 this year, an official said quoting the complaint filed by a woman in his neighbourhood.

"The woman has told us that Chavan informed her late Friday night that he used to feel the presence of his dead brother in the house, and that he was being attacked in his sleep," the official said.

"The woman asked him to sleep in her house. It was around 5am today that he went out and did not return. His body was found nearby at around 7:30am," added the Narpoli police station official.

A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram