After Marathas, Brahmins Protest for Quota in Maharashtra; Meet Fadnavis to Demand Free Education, New Law for Their Community

Seeking separate reservation for Brahmins on grounds of socio-educational backwardness, Samast Brahman Samaj Maharashtra, an umbrella body of 15-odd Brahmin organisations, held a day-long protest in Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Tuesday.Members from the organisation met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the afternoon, to put across their demand. "The chief minister assured us that all the demands, except the demand for reservation, will be accepted in principle. So, we have relaunched our agitation," Shashikant Deshpande, leader of the protest, told News18.The demands put forth by the protestors are: separate reservation, free education from KG to PG and formulation of a law to stop defamation of Brahmins in the country (on the lines of atrocities act).The protestors also demanded that the government buy the house where Swatantryaveer Savarkar lived in London and turn it into a memorial and award the late freedom fighter with Bharat Ratna."Also, Brahmin priests should be given Rs 5,000 honorarium each, and be appointed in different temples in the states. There should be a speedy construction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in the Arabian Sea," Deshpande said.Protestors had come from various districts in Maharashtra, including Jintur, Jalna, Parbhani and Jalgaon. "Those who already have reservation should be stopped from applying for open seats," said an octogenarian from Dombivali. Dressed in a Puneri pagdi, dhoti and bajubandh kurta, he said it was time to bring back the golden days of the Indian society when Brahmins were at the helm of educational structures.Some protestors also demanded separate reservation as, according to them, the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections will not stand the legal scrutiny.The Maharashtra Assembly had in December passed a bill providing 16 percent reservation for Marathas under socially and educationally backward category.The bill provides reservation of seats for admission in educational institutions and posts in public services to Marathas who have been declared as socially and educationally backward class of citizens.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.