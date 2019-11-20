Take the pledge to vote

After Matrimony Website for Widows, Kerala Bishops Council to Aid Hearing-impaired Find Partners

Kerala Catholic Bishops Council says that the initiative has been taken to chose understanding partners and keep the divorce in check.

Meera Manu | News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
Representative Image

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) in a unique initiative has come up with a matrimony portal to help hearing impaired people find their matches.

After launching a matrimony website for widows to remarry, the congregation of Latin, Malankara and Syro Malabar churches have come with an exclusive portal for the hearing-impaired.

The KCBC Commission for Family is also organising pre-marriage preparation course for the hearing-impaired community.

The council says that the initiative has been taken to chose understanding partners and keep the divorce in check. “Number of people born with hearing impediment in various communities in a year stands somewhere between 250 and 300 in Kerala. Among Catholics, the number is close to 80. From our findings, the hearing-impaired should ideally have an understanding partner of the same nature. This may keep the incidence of divorce in check. The counselling was started-off to have them possess knowledge on family life and what lies in store for future. Further, they will have a matrimony portal,” Fr. Paul Madassery, secretary of KCBC Family Commission said.

After the three-day course, the participants are encouraged to interact with each other to seek their partner.

The council also undertook a project on the same lines, where a portal for widow remarriage Prolifemarry.com was made for widows aged between 35 and 40 to find their partners.

