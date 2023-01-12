After Metro Pillar Collapse Tragedy, Biker Injured as Road Caves in at Ashok Nagar in Bengaluru

Only a few days after the metro pillar mishap in Bengaluru, a biker was injured after a road caved in Ashok Nagar.

As per sources, metro work was going on a few hundred meters away from the spot where the accident occurred. The biker has suffered minor injuries, Meanwhile, the concerned road has been closed for the time being till the issue is resolved.

A 30-year-old woman and her two-year-old son were killed after an under-construction pillar of the “Namma Metro" (Bengaluru Metro) collapsed on the bike they were traveling on in Bengaluru’s Nagawara area in Karnataka on Tuesday. A rescue operation was launched after the incident to find out if more people were injured in the incident.

According to police, the incident took place around 11 am on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout in the city, when the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter.

The pillar, which is said to be of a height of over 40 feet and weighs several tonnes, collapsed on the bike on which Lohit Kumar and his wife Tejaswini were taking their two children to a daycare center. The two were riding on a two-wheeler on the road when the pier reportedly swayed and collapsed onto the road. The structure or pillar is built on metal rods and then mounted on the column.

Speaking about the incident, Anjum Parvez, MD, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) said, “A pillar fell on the road and a woman and her child were badly injured and died. It is very unfortunate. We will provide Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the victims. We follow the highest quality standards possible when it comes to construction. A detailed probe will be done and will see if it was a technical error or manmade. Steps will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again."

The corporation also said that notices are being issued to the contractor and concerned engineers. “IISc will be requested to probe and provide a report. An internal technical team will so investigate the matter. Cost of treatment of injured persons and support of Rs 20 lakhs will be given to the family of deceased," the BMRCL said.

Karnataka government on Wednesday informed that an FIR has been filed against eight people identified as accused in the metro pillar collapse incident that took place in Bengaluru on Tuesday, killing a mother-son duo.

