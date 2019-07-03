After MHA’s Terror Alert, Bengal Govt to Review Educational Details, Backgrounds of All Madrasa Heads

Kolkata: West Bengal minorities affairs and madrasa education ministry has called for a meeting to examine the educational details and backgrounds of madrasa heads, a day after ministry of home affairs revealed that some madrasas in the state are preaching religious extremism and helping the terrorist organisations.

The meeting will take place on July 9 and 10.

Giasuddin Molla, minister of state for minority affairs and madrasa education, told News18: “On the coming Wednesday, I will have a review meeting with the heads or representatives of all the madrasas in West Bengal. We will reexamine the biodata of those heading the madrasas, both government and private.”

“We are serious about the matter and will check their educational background and activities. We want to have each and every detail about the madrasa heads. We are alert,” Molla added.

The MHA, in its reply to a question in the Parliament on Tuesday, had said that a terror outfit based in Bangladesh is using some madrasas in Burdwan and Murshidabad districts to radicalise and recruit local youths.

MoS, Home, G Kishan Reddy, further added in his reply that “relevant inputs in this regard are regularly shared with the state governments and agencies concerned with the advice to take appropriate action. Government has notified Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan,” and all its affiliates as a terrorist organisation under UAPA.

Molla said that the state government is on alert and working on the issue. “There were some incidents related to Madrasas during the Khagragarh blast (in Burdwan in 2014). But there is no new information over the involvement of madrasas in terror related activities in Bengal. But I would like to stress that the government is very active and serious about this issue and we will once again have a review based on the MHA inputs.”

He also blamed the Narendra Modi government of indulging in divisive politics. “The central government and Amit Shah are intentionally trying to malign the image of Bengal by claiming such reports. This is not true. They are trying to insult the Muslims in Bengal and demeaning the madrasa education. People are aware that nearly 25 per cent students studying in government-run madrasas are non-Muslims. Madrasa education in Bengal is the best in the country and students are scoring good marks, especially those living in the bordering areas.”

“Our state became the first in India to have smart classes in 469 out of total 627 government-run madrasas. We have 12 English medium madrasas and the education here is at par with all other schools in Bengal,” he added.

He further claimed that there are more than 2,000 private madrasas in Bengal and the state government keeps a vigilant eye on their functioning.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee said, “I will not be able to say anything in this matter. Also, I am not aware whether the state home department has received any such letters or not.”