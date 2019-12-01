After Ministerial Dialogue with India, Japan Hopes for Peaceful Resolution of Kashmir Issue
A Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said his government looked at the situation in Kashmir very carefully and that it was aware of 'longstanding differences' of views on the issue.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A day after its first defence and foreign ministerial dialogue with India, Japan on Sunday hoped that a peaceful resolution will be found to the Kashmir issue.
On India's decision to not join Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the spokesperson said the countries of the grouping were trying to address New Delhi's concerns as decided at its meeting in Bangkok last month.
