After Mizoram, Swine Fever Sets Foot in Tripura, Culling of Pigs Begins Around Epicentre

After Mizoram, an outbreak of the African swine fever in pigs has now been reported in the Kanchanpur sub-division under North Tripura district with three of 87 samples testing positive for the virus.

Following the outbreak, the director of the animal resource development department K Shashi Kumar has directed all pigs within 1km radius of the epicentre to be culled and a 10-km zone to be under surveillance.

“Three of 87 samples of pigs tested positive for African swine fever. We’ll cull all pigs within 1km from the epicentre and declare the 10km area as a surveillance zone. We’ve issued notification and begun the culling process,” he told news agency ANI.

As per experts, African Swine fever though not harmful for humans is deadly and highly contagious for pigs.

On Monday, the exotic pig breeding farm in Kanchanpur was declared epicentre of the infection by the authorities. “To control the disease and prevent infection, the exotic pig breeding farm in Kanchanpur has been declared as the epicentre of the disease under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animal Act,” an official from the department said.

Compensation ranging from ₹2,200 to ₹15,000 was also offered to private farm owners for culling their pigs on which their livelihood depends. It also instructed the Caracas to be buried deep inside the ground after culling concludes.

A month earlier, this swine fever had taken over the pigs in Mizoram, claiming the lives of over 25,000 in five months since late March, and leading to losses to the tunes of ₹121 crores. As per reports, Aizawl was the worst impacted district in the state where more than 11,000 pigs died after being infected with African swine fever.

