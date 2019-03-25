English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Modi’s Twitter Appeal on Voting, Ashwin Has a Request in Return For The PM
Ravichandran Ashwin's request came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tagged several sports personalities including him on twitter, urging them to create awareness for higher voting.
Ravichandran Ashwin's request came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tagged several sports personalities including him on twitter, urging them to create awareness for higher voting.
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday said Indian cricketers criss-crossing the country to play the ongoing IPL should be allowed to cast their votes in the upcoming general elections at cities where they might be when polling is held in their respective constituencies.
Ashwin's request came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tagged several sports personalities including him, Shikhar Dhawan, Dipa Karmakar, Hima Das and Sakshi Malik on twitter, urging them to create awareness for higher voting.
"I would also like to request you @narendramodi sir to enable every cricketer playing in the IPL to be allowed to cast their votes from which ever place they find themselves at," Ashwin wrote in response to the's tweet.
Ashwin might have directed his request to the Prime Minister but the country's election process is administered by the Election Commission of India (ECI), an autonomous constitutional authority. Political leaders are not involved in the conduct of the polls.
The general elections will be held from April 11 to May 19 in seven phases, the dates clashing with the IPL which started on March 23.
Ashwin hails from Chennai but is playing for Kings XI Punjab in the Twenty20 League. Similarly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is from Ranchi in Jharkhand but is leading the Chennai Super Kings.
The Indian cricketers participating in the league would be living out of their suitcases during the event, the knockout schedule for which is not yet out.
They may not be in their home towns to exercise their franchise due to their professional commitments.
"Always thought voting is the fulcrum of our democracy and I definitely would like to urge the entire country, each and everyone of you from every nook and corner of our country to vote and choose their rightful leader," read his first tweet.
Ashwin's request came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tagged several sports personalities including him, Shikhar Dhawan, Dipa Karmakar, Hima Das and Sakshi Malik on twitter, urging them to create awareness for higher voting.
"I would also like to request you @narendramodi sir to enable every cricketer playing in the IPL to be allowed to cast their votes from which ever place they find themselves at," Ashwin wrote in response to the's tweet.
Ashwin might have directed his request to the Prime Minister but the country's election process is administered by the Election Commission of India (ECI), an autonomous constitutional authority. Political leaders are not involved in the conduct of the polls.
The general elections will be held from April 11 to May 19 in seven phases, the dates clashing with the IPL which started on March 23.
Ashwin hails from Chennai but is playing for Kings XI Punjab in the Twenty20 League. Similarly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is from Ranchi in Jharkhand but is leading the Chennai Super Kings.
The Indian cricketers participating in the league would be living out of their suitcases during the event, the knockout schedule for which is not yet out.
They may not be in their home towns to exercise their franchise due to their professional commitments.
"Always thought voting is the fulcrum of our democracy and I definitely would like to urge the entire country, each and everyone of you from every nook and corner of our country to vote and choose their rightful leader," read his first tweet.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- First Look of Chhapaak Unveiled, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Holds Strong at Box Office
- Superstar Mahesh Babu's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue Unveiled, Flown from Singapore to Hyderabad for Fans
- Kesari Weekend Collection: Akshay Kumar's War Drama Banks Close to 80 Cr at Box Office
- Radha Ravi Slammed For Misogynistic Remarks Against Nayanthara, Tamil Film Fraternity Boycotts the Actor
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Five Incidents in India Which Indicate How Addictive The Battle Royale Game Can be
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results