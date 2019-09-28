After Modi's UNGA Speech, How India Rose in Stature Before International Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the United Nations has elevated the stature of India on the world stage. As soon as his speech got over, PM Modi was flocked by complimenting citizens, as well as world leaders. The message of his speech and the various meetings held along the sidelines of the General Assembly have not only been fruitful for India, but also ensured the country a position of importance on the world stage.

Support from the people

As PM Modi delivered his address, hundreds Indian diaspora gathered outside the UN Headquarters cheering him, waving the tri-colour and raising slogans of 'Vande Mataram', 'Jai Hind', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi, Modi'. The prime minister was also inundated with selfie requests while leaving the building. The PMO tweeted a photo of him being surrounded by people.

World Leaders Laud Modi

Leaders from across the world met Prime Minister Narendra Modi backstage and referred to the remarks he made in his speech. Prime ministers of Greece and Singapore and the President of Mauritius met Modi backstage. "Wherever I went, whoever I met, be it world leaders, industrialists or citizens from all walks of life, there is a great spirit of optimism towards India. There is also immense appreciation of India's efforts to improve sanitation, healthcare and empower the poor," he said.

Focus on Development

Prime Minister Modi refused to indulge in debate on Kashmir at the UNGA, very clearly stating that there will be no compromise on the embattled region. The global forum was appropriate for his speech which focused on the positive trajectory of development in India, and of 130 crore Indians.

Combating Climate Change

India came across as a strong presence at the UNGA with its discourse on climate change. The prime minister said that India had taken measures to combat single-use plastic, and was also doing a lot to tackle global warming. The country has ventured into renewable energy and also contributed to UN peacekeeping missions.

Inclusive Health Scheme

'Ayushman Bharat' is the world's largest healthcare scheme, and the digital program that supports it has also made it progressive, and appealing to the poor who have faith that they will not suffer because of corruption. "It instills belief in the world's poor," Modi said.

Against Terrorism

Lamenting the lack of unity among the member states on the issue of terrorism, Modi said it dents those very principles, that are the basis for the creation of the United Nations. "We believe, that this is one of the biggest challenges, not for any single country, but for the entire world and humanity," Modi said while speaking in Hindi. India has given the world not war, but Buddha, he said. He also referred to Swami Vivekananda's historic address in Chicago and asserted that India's message to the global community remained that of harmony and peace still.

Bilateral Talks

PM Modi met leaders of various countries to hold bilateral, development and trade talks with several nations. He held meetings with Pacific Island nations, Caribbean nations, neighbours like Bhutan and Bangladesh, development partner United States, Estonia, New Zealand and Iran. He also met Armenia, Greece and Cyprus, in a clear message to Turkey for its support of Pakistan.

Sealing Deals

Several trade deals also took place, with USA Inc, giving a thumbs up to India. A historic energy deal was signed in Houston between Tellurian and Petronet, which will create opportunities for Indians and boost the energy sector. Leading Fortune 500 companies have also pledged to invest in India.

From the city of Houston to the banks of the Hudson till his speech, PM Modi remained in the news.

