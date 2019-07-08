After Monsoons, Mumbai Auto Drivers Add to Commuters' Woes With Indefinite Strike from Tonight

As many as four lakh drivers operating 2.2 lakh autorickshaws will participate in an indefinite strike demanding an increase in fares starting Monday midnight. The protests are likely to spread to other parts of Maharashtra, with the number climbing to 20 lakh drivers.

Union leaders had served a notice to the state government, threatening to go on strike a few weeks ago, and had also issued a warning on June 9.

Under Shashank Rao, leader of the largest autorickshaw association in Mumbai, 350 unions from across Maharashtra cities like Pune, Nasik and Aurangabad have come together to form the Autorickshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatna Sanyukta Kruti Samiti. Under this banner, the protesters demand an increase in fare on the recommendations of the Hakim Committee instead of the Khatua Committee.

The association has also asked for the government to curb granting permits to more autorickshaws, as they threaten the business of those in the trade already. "In Mumbai alone in the past one year, the number of autorickshaws has increased from one lakh to two lakhs," said union leader Shashank Rao.

He also complained that many autos and buses were running illegally, saying, “There should be one team formed in each city in Maharashtra to crack down on vehicles operating illegally."

The strike is being conducted as reminders sent to the transport minister, and officials like the transport commissioner and secretary went unheard, Rao alleged. He also said that auto fares had not been raised in the last three years.

"Just about 10 days ago on June 29 we submitted a letter to all the official concerned, including the chief minister, asking them to resolve the issue but there was no response. It will be a complete strike with the 'epicentre' in Mumbai but will spread to other parts of the state," the union leader said.

The unions have demanded a ban on online cab services like Ola and Uber, stating that such services should be allowed only if they are regulated by the government.

The drivers have also called for introducing medical benefit and pension schemes under the Welfare Board for Auto Drivers. "It will be a major show of strength as all drivers are participating voluntarily," Rao said.

The union leader also said, "They [officials] are not bothered about welfare of public drivers and will be held responsible for any inconvenience caused to public." Due to heavy rains in Maharashtra, the strike may affect commuting for daily passengers.