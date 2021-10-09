CHANGE LANGUAGE
TMC, Congress Air Dirty Laundry On Twitter as Prashant Kishor's Tweet Ruffles Feathers
1-MIN READ

TMC, Congress Air Dirty Laundry On Twitter as Prashant Kishor's Tweet Ruffles Feathers

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi in July. (Image: News18)

All of Friday, the two parties were trading political barbs on microblogging site Twitter. Over the past month, the TMC has been hitting out at the Congress.

A war of words between the TMC and the Congress on Twitter has brought the bitter rivalry between the two parties out into the open. All of Friday, the two parties were trading political barbs, starting with election strategist Prashant Kishor, whose tweet lashed out at the Congress. This extracted a retaliation from Gandhi loyalist and Uttar Pradesh election senior observer Bhupesh Baghel.

In the evening, however, the TMC countered Baghel’s barb in a tweet referring to Amethi.

The TMC tweeted: “Rich words coming from a first-time CM. Punching above your weight doesn’t bring honour to you, Mr. @bhupeshbaghel. What a shoddy attempt to please the high command!

By the way, is @INCIndia going to try to erase the historical defeat at Amethi through yet another Twitter Trend?”

Baghel had taken a potshot at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee without naming her. The TMC hit back in a similar manner, referring to the Congress’ loss in Amethi. Baghel had hinted at Mamata’s Nandigram loss.

Over the past month, the TMC is hitting out at the Congress. It seems the TMC has a new rival to indulge when it comes to a battle of political will in state politics. Earlier it was the BJP, now it is the Congress.

first published:October 08, 2021, 23:37 IST