After MP Goon Forced Minor to Lick Toilet Seat, Police Demolish Illegal buildings Associated with Goon

Indore: Cracking down on a goon accused of stripping a minor and forcing him to lick toilet seat in order to pressurise him for offering a false police statement in his favour, police in Indore demolished close to a dozen illegal buildings associated with the goon on Friday.

Mukhtyar Khan (35) is accused of illegal possession on several houses and government land in Indore. He also used to threaten people over land grab bids, the police said.

Khan had landed in police net over a case of buying land with the help of forged documents.

As the police scanned his mobile phone, they stumbled upon a video in which Khan had stripped a minor boy and forced him to lick a toilet seat just to make him offer a fake police statement in his favour in a stabbing incident.

Khan was trying to implicate two brothers—sons of a rich man, in the stabbing of his son, perhaps to extort money from the rich man.

Afterwards Khan was booked under provisions of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

The police also have recovered several objectionable clips from the phone of Mukhtyar in which he is extorting money using name of a local politician. He has pictures of him with the said leader.

It was also said the goon was in touch with policemen to threaten his rivals and victims.

The administration following an investigation razed down several of his illegal buildings in the city on Friday.

Additional SP Shailendra Singh Chauhan told the media that after a probe by revenue and municipal officers illegal buildings of the goon accused of torturing the minor have been demolished. His financial sources and other links would also be probed, said the officer.

Deputy Commissioner Indore municipal corporation Mahendra Singh Chauhan said that the goon had illegal possession of government land in excess of 1.10 lakh sq ft in MR9 area and two other houses which have been demolished. The accused had illegal structures on the illegally encroached land.

With Inputs from Vikas Singh Chauhan Indore

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.