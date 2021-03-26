After MP Men Chop-off Wives' Hands, Feet, CM Shivraj Promises Law Against 'Killer' Husbands

Taken aback by the spurt in gruesome assaults by husbands on their life partners, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised a law against such men.

In three different incidents reported in the last few days, including one in state capital Bhopal, husbands attacked their wives by chopping off their hands and feet.

Taking strong objection to such inhuman incidents, CM Shivraj on Friday said that the state government will soon formulate a law to teach a befitting lesson to such men.

This will be a stringent law which will deter offenders from such heinous crimes, said Chouhan while speaking to the media in Bhopal on Friday.

The Chief Minister said he has been shaken by these incidents. “I have directed the Director General of Police to ensure stringent and speedy punishment for the offenders,” added Chouhan, claiming that the punishment should be so stringent that no one else dares to repeat the offence.

A woman Sangita was assaulted by husband Pritam Singh Sisodiya, in an inebriated state, with an axe on March 10 and one of her hands and feet were severed. Physicians later could manage to re-attach the hand in a complex surgery.

On March 24, Aarti Gond, a native of Sagar had a feud with husband Randhir who chopped off both her hands.

On March 26, Raju Banshkar, a resident of Chicholi village in Betul had attacked his wife Kavita who was asleep, and cut off both her hands. The woman had sustained injuries on shoulder and face as well and physicians in Bhopal later re-attached one of her hands. The couple used to fight over domestic issues frequently, the police said.