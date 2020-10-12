After Mumbai Faces Blackout, Punjab Could be Next: Here's Everything to Know About Power Cuts

A major grid failure caused a widespread power outage in Mumbai and surrounding areas on Monday, the first such blackout in more than two years that stranded thousands of train passengers and delayed college exams. The two-hour-long blackout prompted Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to order an inquiry.

As people struggled and worried after the outage, questions of why and how electricity cuts take place, came to mind. Is India reliable in terms of its electricity supply, and what are the various reasons behind power outages? The queries gain significance as the ongoing rail blockade against the Centre's farm laws in Punjab has severely impacted coal supply for the thermal power plants, as officials have reiterated in past days.

“We are now left with two days of coal,” Punjab State Power Corporation Limited chairperson and managing director Venuprasad said recently. According to officials, Lehra Mohabbat, Ropar thermal and GVK thermal power plants are already shut. Two other power plants — Talwandi Sabo and Nabha — are running at half of their total power generation capacity.

As the fear of severe power outages looms in the state, here's everything this is to know about power outages in India, and around the world.

