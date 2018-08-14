English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Muzaffarpur, Another Case of Sexual Harassment of Women Inmates at Bihar Short-stay Home Surfaces
District project manager Manmohan Kumar Singh, who was entrusted with the supervision of the short stay home, was arrested late last night, town police station inspector Om Prakash said.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Hajipur, Bihar: Close on the heels of the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape scandal rocking the state, another case of alleged sexual harassment of women at a short stay home here has come to light with the police on Tuesday saying it has arrested the main accused, a Vaishali district administration official.
District project manager Manmohan Kumar Singh, who was entrusted with the supervision of the short stay home, was arrested late last night, town police station inspector Om Prakash said.
The police are searching for four co-accused in the case, which include two women — Priyanka and Karuna Kumar, in-charge and assistant respectively of a women's help line — who have been accused of abetting the crime, the inspector said.
Singh was arrested after an FIR was lodged as per directions of district magistrate Rajiv Raushan.
The district magistrate said a complaint was received from inmates of the short stay home on July 19 in which they had accused Singh of harassment and the others of abetment.
The district magistrate had set up an inquiry committee, which submitted its report two days ago and the FIR was lodged subsequently.
A major scandal broke out recently in the state after it came to light that 34 girls were raped over a period of time at a government-funded shelter home run by an NGO in Muzaffarpur.
While the case is now being probed by the CBI, the opposition parties have slammed the Nitish Kumar government on the issue and his social welfare minister Manju Verma had to resign following allegations that her husband was in regular contact with the main accused Brajesh Thakur.
Also Watch
District project manager Manmohan Kumar Singh, who was entrusted with the supervision of the short stay home, was arrested late last night, town police station inspector Om Prakash said.
The police are searching for four co-accused in the case, which include two women — Priyanka and Karuna Kumar, in-charge and assistant respectively of a women's help line — who have been accused of abetting the crime, the inspector said.
Singh was arrested after an FIR was lodged as per directions of district magistrate Rajiv Raushan.
The district magistrate said a complaint was received from inmates of the short stay home on July 19 in which they had accused Singh of harassment and the others of abetment.
The district magistrate had set up an inquiry committee, which submitted its report two days ago and the FIR was lodged subsequently.
A major scandal broke out recently in the state after it came to light that 34 girls were raped over a period of time at a government-funded shelter home run by an NGO in Muzaffarpur.
While the case is now being probed by the CBI, the opposition parties have slammed the Nitish Kumar government on the issue and his social welfare minister Manju Verma had to resign following allegations that her husband was in regular contact with the main accused Brajesh Thakur.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Has a Savage Response to Her Marriage Rumours; Find Out
- Delhi Resident Found a Roasted Fly in Her Biryani, Zomato Executive Asked Restaurant to Add One More
- Captain’s Knock: Guess Who Is Personally Training Ranveer Singh For His Role In Kabir Khan’s 83?
- A Woman Has Landed in Trouble for Doing the #KikiChallenge With a Pakistani Flag on an Airplane
- A Taxi Driver From Mumbai is Now Campaigning For Water Conservation and Changing Lives
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...