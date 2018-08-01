GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

After Muzaffarpur, Reports of Sexual Abuse, Assault on Boys at Arrah Juvenile Home

Videos and photographs purportedly of inmates at the remand home in Arrah were shared on social media sites.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2018, 6:16 PM IST
Image for representation.
Arrah (Bihar): Close on the heels of the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal in Bihar, reports of alleged assault and sexual abuse of inmates at a remand home for juveniles came to the light from Arrah on Wednesday.

Videos and photographs purportedly of inmates at the remand home in Dharhara locality, under the Town police station area, were played by regional news channels and shared on social media. The remand home houses juveniles belonging to Bhojpur and three other adjoining districts.

The videos and photographs showed some of the boys with bruises on their bodies and some of them had also been sodomized, reports said.

Arrah SP Awakash Kumar said there has been information about physical assault on a minor boy and further enquiry is underway. However, he refused to divulge further details.

Police officials have rushed to the spot for investigation, though none of them was immediately available for further comments.

Details like the number of inmates who faced any type of abuse were not known as yet and no FIR has been lodged in this connection yet.

The reports of alleged assault at the Arrah juvenile home, about 60 km from the state capital, comes close on the heels of alleged sexual abuse of minor girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, which triggered nationwide condemnation.

