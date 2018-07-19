English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After 'Nandi', Lord Mahakal's Letter Makes Its Way to Social Media in MP
Recently, a letter written by ‘Nandi’ had gone viral in the state in which the sacred bull urged the deity to grant wisdom to Congress leaders
The letter war began when Congress leader Kamal Nath wrote to Lord Mahakal to end the chief minister’s ‘misrule’ in MP.
Bhopal: The ‘letter’ war between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress continued in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday with another letter “written” by Lord Mahakal making its way to social media.
The letter identifies the sender as Lord Mahakal, who is pulling up his sacred bull ‘Nandi’ for sending a missive to Congress’s Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath without his permission.
Recently, a letter written by ‘Nandi’ had gone viral in the state in which the bull urged the deity to grant wisdom to Congress leaders, including Nath.
This followed an incident involving Congress campaign committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia when the senior leader was caught on camera throwing away a coconut offered by a follower on the road. The viral letter alleged that god had forwarded his blessings in the coconut but Scindia chose to reject them.
In Thursday’s letter, Lord Mahakal criticised Nandi, saying: “You wrote to Congress leaders without my permission whereas Kamal Nath had personally come to me and I had blessed him to come to power in MP.”
The letter further attacked the BJP for “lying on the issue of the Ram Mandir, honouring those who kill people on the pretext of saving cows and politicising religion”.
It added that women were unsafe under the rule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, farmers were committing suicide, employees were feeling tormented and traders were fed up of heavy taxes. The letter said the “public had prepared itself to push the BJP out of power and we should not come between Shivraj and the public”.
The letter war began when Nath wrote to the deity to end the chief minister’s ‘misrule’ in Madhya Pradesh, a day before Chouhan started his ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from Ujjain. The Congress has accused the BJP of making a mockery of Lord Mahakal and ‘Nandi’ when the previous letter went viral.
