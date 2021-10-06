After NCB Busts Drugs Party on Luxury Cruise Liner, Cordelia Rolls Out Invitation for Navratri Celebrations; to Stop at Somnath Shrine

After making headlines in a drugs case, the luxury Cordelia Cruises rolled out an invite for their Navratri celebrations on Tuesday. With music, dance, and standup comedy shows, the cruise is promising to give its guests ‘a chance to let their hair down and party all night with gay abandon!’

While travellers will enjoy festivities onboard, one of the stops on this family-oriented voyage will be the Somnath shrine. Meanwhile, the cruise has decided to serve only vegetarian food in the main dining areas during the Navratri festivities.

The invitation comes days after Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan and seven others were booked by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for possessing drugs while partying on the same cruise ship.

The accused were charged with various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Reportedly, they, along with several other revellers, were partying aboard the cruise ship and the NCB has arrested and remanded them into custody till October 7.

On Monday, the cruise liner had issued a statement, absolving itself of all involvement in the rave party. The statement read, “I wish to express that Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. We condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future".

