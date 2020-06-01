After Noida, Ghaziabad & Gurugram Shut Borders for Delhi, Kejriwal Responds With Ban on Entry into Capital

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that salons, barber shops and all markets will reopen in Delhi as the country enters ‘Unlock 1’ to gradually reduce restrictions imposed due ti coronavirus.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said the Capital’s borders would be sealed till June 8 to deter a possible spike in Covid-19 cases in the region. However, the Delhi CM sought suggestions from the people regarding reopening the borders with other states post June 8.

The move comes after the Capital's neighbours --- Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram --- shut their borders to prevent infection from Delhi.

Along with lockdown relaxation measures, Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will soon be launching an app to track COVID-19 cases and medical infrastructure.

The announcement comes on a day when Centre’s three-phase unlock plan that will restrict curbs to containment zones came into force.

Apart from the reopening salons and barber shops, Kejriwal lifted the odd-even scheme for shops and markets and said that industries can fully open during normal time.

“Our investment in healthcare has paid off. Our healthcare systems are being able to take on the COVID-19 caseloads. We will soon be launching an app to track coronavirus cases in Delhi and our medical infrastructure,” Kejriwal said.

Seeking for feedback on further measures that can be taken with regard to the closure of borders, the Delhi CM said, “I need your suggestion on whether we should keep our borders open. If we keep the borders open then people from across the country will come in for treatment and we will not have enough beds for them or for the people of Delhi.”

“Please let me know on WhatsApp or email by 5pm on Friday at delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com or call on 1031,” Kejriwal said.

As the National Capital is battling the pandemic, confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 18,549 with a jump of 1,163 cases on Monday. Delhi has so far recorded 416 coronavirus deaths.

