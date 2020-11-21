After Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad Begin Random Covid-19 Testing at Border with Delhi

Faridabad and Gurugram have begun random testing of commuters from Delhi as the national capital struggles to contain record numbers of Covid-19 patients. Earlier, authorities in Noida had initiated random testing at the satellite city's border with Delhi.

A report in NDTV quoted Chief Medical Officer of Gurugram Dr Virender Yadav as saying that six camps have been set up at the border for random sampling. He said that tests were not being done forcibly, and that bus conductors and drivers were being tested. "The goal is to identify infected poeple as early as possible so the virus does not spread," he was quoted as saying.

The administration has said that random testing will help identify areas which are the worst affected. So far, over 400 people at the border have been tested and three positive cases found.

Over 400 ICU beds have been added in hospitals run by the Centre and the Delhi government in the city over the last five days amid a surge in coronavirus cases, officials said on Saturday. The ICU beds have been added in both Delhi government and Centre-run hospitals following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's order, an official said.

The national capital recorded 6,608 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to over 5.17 lakh, while 118 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll to 8,159. The National Centre for Disease Control, in a report drafted recently, had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.