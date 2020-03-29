After Noida, Landlords in Lucknow Can't Force Labourers to Pay Rent, Orders District Admin

Lucknow: Soon after the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration issued an order to landlords asking them not to pressurise tenants (daily wage workers) for paying monthly rent, Lucknow administration has taken similar steps. To ensure that the impact of coronavirus lockdown is sympathetically dealt, officials made provision of punishing landlords for not abiding by the orders.

Several daily wagers who are trying to reach back to their native places after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, claimed that they are forced to leave their rented premises as they failed to pay the rent.

The Lucknow District Magistrate issued a similar order asking landlords to give leeway to workers and students for paying 30-day rent. Officials stated that if anyone is facing any kind of pressure or is being harassed by landlords in Lucknow, they can register their complaint on 0522-26222627 or at the integrated control room number 0120-2544700.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has arranged buses to ferry stranded people and migrant workers who have been walking hundreds of kilometres from border areas to reach their homes in different parts of the state.

Taking cognizance of media reports concerning the migrant workers who have been rendered jobless due to the nationwide lockdown and have decided to walk back to their homes, the state authorities swung into action.

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), Managing Director, Raj Shekhar ordered District Magistrates and Police Chiefs of various districts to ensure smooth passes of these buses and around 1000 UPSRTC buses were deployed to ferry people from border areas.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube