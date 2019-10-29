Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
1-min read

5 Non-local Labourers Killed, Another Injured in Militant Attack in J&K’s Kulgam District

Zahuruddin, a daily wager from West Bengal, was in his rented residence in Katrasoo village when he was attacked. He has been admitted to a hospital and stated to be out of danger.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
5 Non-local Labourers Killed, Another Injured in Militant Attack in J&K’s Kulgam District
Image for representation only. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: At least five non-Kashmiri labourers were killed and another injured after militants attacked them in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The injured labourer was identified as Zahuruddin, a daily wager from West Bengal. He was in his rented residence in Katrasoo village when he was attacked. He has been admitted to a hospital and stated to be out of danger, they said.

The attack happened on a day a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union is visiting Kashmir to talk to locals and ask them about their experience after the abrogation of Jammu

and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 on August 5.

Since the Centre's decision on Article 370, terrorists have been targeting truckers and labourers, mainly who have come to the Valley from outside Kashmir.

On Monday, a trucker from Udhampur district was killed by militants in Anantnag, police said. This was the fourth truck driver to be killed by militants since August 5.

On October 24, terrorists killed two non-Kashmiri truck drivers in Shopian district.

On October 14, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead the driver of a truck having Rajasthan registration number and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district. The driver was identified as Sharief Khan.

Two days later, Punjab-based apple trader Charanjeet Singh was killed and Sanjeev injured when terrorists attacked them in Shopian district.

The same day, a brick kiln worker from Chhattisgarh was shot dead by militants in Pulwama district.

