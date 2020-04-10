Take the pledge to vote

After Odisha, Punjab Becomes Second State to Extend Coronavirus Lockdown till April 30

Punjab has seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the past few days, pushing the total count to 132 so far with 11 deaths.

News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
After Odisha, Punjab Becomes Second State to Extend Coronavirus Lockdown till April 30
A flyover wears a deserted look during the COVID-19 lockdown in Punjab.

New Delhi: The Punjab government on Friday announced it would extend the coronavirus lockdown till April 30, becoming the second state after Odisha to do so. The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers.

Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu in a tweet said the Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, has unanimously approved the extension of the lockdown till April 30. "Extension by 21 days from today. Strict enforcement," Sidhu added.

Punjab has seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the past few days, pushing the total count to 132 so far with 11 deaths.

Earlier in the day, during a video conference with the media hosted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) from New Delhi, Singh had indicated his government was seriously thinking of extending the lockdown as the time did not appear to be right for lifting the ongoing restrictions.

He also said the government was looking for ways to extricate the state from the restrictions and enable it to function with the coronavirus around.

A high-powered committee with several doctors, medical and other experts, was examining the situation and will soon submit its report on the lockdown exit strategy, said Singh.

