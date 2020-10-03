After Pakistan Allows Access, MEA Says India Yet to Take Decision on Opening Kartarpur Corridor

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday it was yet to take a decision on opening its part of the Kartarpur Corridor, which allows Indian pilgrims visa-free access to Durbar Sahib gurdwara, after Pakistan's announcement of having opened up its side of the corridor.

India also asked Pakistan to construct the required infrastructure, including a bridge, to ensure safe movement of pilgrims over a stretch that gets waterlogged during rains.

India temporarily suspended the pilgrimage and registration for the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan on March 16 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Pakistan said Saturday it was opening the Kartarpur corridor after improvement of Covid-19 situation in the country. Reports in Pakistani media said according to the government's notification Indian pilgrims would be allowed to visit the gurudwara from dawn to dusk.

"We remain in touch with all concerned authorities including Ministries of Home Affairs (MHA) and Health and Family Welfare," said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

He said a decision on reopening Kartarpur corridor would be taken in accordance with coronavirus protocol and the easing of restrictions.

"At the time of opening of the Kartarpur Corridor last year and in the bilateral agreement signed in October 2019, it was decided that both sides shall establish requisite infrastructure including construction of a bridge at Budhi Ravi Channel at the earliest, for safe and hassle-free movement of pilgrims," he said.

Srivastava said Islamabad was yet to construct the bridge one year after the decision, while it was ready at India's end. "A technical meeting with Pakistan was also facilitated and two teams met on August 27, 2020. There is, however, no progress on the part of Pakistan,” he added.

Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. It is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, who had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.

Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round the year visa-free travel to the historic gurdwara.

The relations between India and Pakistan nosedived after India scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated it into two union territories. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.